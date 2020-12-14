Mumbai, December 14: Social activist Anna Hazare, known for his Lokpal agitation in 2011 against the then Congress-led central government, has threatened to launch another hunger strike if the Narendra Modi-led regime fails to address the farmers' demands. The Maharashtra-based anti-graft crusader wrote to the Centre on Monday, announcing that he would be beginning his protest if the agrarian concerns are not resolved.

Hazare, in his letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, demanded the revision of minimum support prices (MSP) in accordance to the C2+50% formula, as demanded by the protesting farmer unions. He also called for the resolution of other issues which the agrarian bodies have raised. Farmers Say 'Will Occupy Railways Tracks, Block Trains' in Protest Against Farm Laws, Date for 'Rail Roko' Stir to be Announced Soon.

See Anna Hazare's Letter to Union Agriculture Minister

Social activist Anna Hazare has written to Union Agriculture Minister stating that he will launch hunger strike against Central Government if the farmers issues are not resolved pic.twitter.com/nX7DDA6yet — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2020

Hazare, during Modi government's first stint in power, held two protests in 2017 and 2019. The first protest was aimed at pressing the government to implement the Lokpal Act, whereas, the second agitation was related to the MSP hike demand raised by farmers of Maharashtra.

Hazare, since the launch of farmers' agitation against the agriculture reform laws last month, has warned the government of launching a nationwide stir if their demands are not effectively addressed.

The Centre, which has offered to provide a written assurance on MSP, has categorically ruled out the prospect of repealing the laws. The protesting farmers, however, claim that the new legislations would "soon dismantle the APMCs", thereby diluting the system of MSP-based procurement.

