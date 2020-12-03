New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Amid the fourth round of discussion between the Centre and the farmers over the three farm laws at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan on Thursday, farmer unions decided to boycott government-served food and beverages.

"We are not accepting food or tea offered by the government. We have brought our own food, we will eat that," a farmer leader said during lunch break.

The fourth round of talks commenced between the Centre and representatives of farmers' today afternoon at Vigyan Bhawan, with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal representing the Central government.

Before the meeting, the Union Agriculture Minister while talking to the media hoped that the fourth round of dialogue will bring some positive outcome to the farmers' issues.

"Government is constantly discussing issues with farmers. Today is the fourth round of talks and I'm hoping for a positive outcome," said Tomar while talking to media.

The government had held the third round of talks with farmer representatives on Tuesday. During the talks, the Centre offered to set up a committee, which the farmers' unions rejected, and instead demanded a special session of Parliament to repeal what they have called "black laws" made to favour corporate bodies. Farmers said they will continue their protest till their issues are resolved.

Notably, farmers have warned that Thursday's talks are the "last chance" for the government to take a decision on the laws.

"Thursday is the last chance for the government to take a decision to repeal the laws. Otherwise, this movement will become huge and the government will fall," Pratibha Shinde of the Lok Sangharsh Morcha said.

Meanwhile, two farmers, who were participating in the agitation died on Wednesday. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of the farmers, hailing from districts Mansa and Moga respectively.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

