Bhubaneswar, December 3: In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old Odisha on Sunday sexually assaulted his 11-year-old daughter. The incident took place in Jharsuguda district of the state. The man was reportedly in a state of intoxication when he allegedly sexually assaulted his daughter. Odisha Shocker: 87-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Minor Girl in Kendrapara District.

The girl used to stay with his father and grandmother. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, on the day of the incident, the girl’s grandmother had gone out to wash utensils in a wedding reception. The 34-year-old-man, assaulted her daughter when nobody was at home. The man also threatened her daughter not to tell anybody about the entire incident.

The survivor told her neighbours about the assault to her neighbours the next day. “However, the victim told her neighbours about the assault on Monday, who in turn, informed her grandmother. The grandmother reported the matter to Jharsuguda town police station after returning from work at the wedding on Wednesday,” reported the media house quoting District coordinator of Childline in Jharsuguda, Ashish Panda as saying. Odisha Shocker: 85-Year-Old Father-in-Law of Government Officer Rapes Minor Tribal Girl in Bhubaneswar.

When the grandmother of the girl came to know about the incident, she reported the matter to Jharsuguda town police station. A case has been registered against the man under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and Indian Penal Code. The girls is a sixth class student. According to the report, she has been sent to a shelter home. The girl’s mother had left her father around four years ago.

