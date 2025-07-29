Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): A road accident in Baramati claimed the life of a 37-year-old father and his two young daughters after a speeding dumper truck ran them over at Mahatma Phule Chowk in Khandoba Nagar on Sunday morning.

The police have registered a case at the Baramati Police station and arrested the dumper driver on the charge of causing death by negligence.

"Onkar Acharya was returning home with his two daughters, Saee (10) and Madhura (4), around 11:30 am from the market," said a police official of Baramati City police.

According to the Police, "The incident took place around 11:30 AM, when Father Omkar was returning home with his daughters on a motorcycle. As they were turning towards Khandoba Nagar at Mahatma Phule Chowk, a dumper truck, allegedly driven recklessly and at high speed by Dashrath Dattatray Dole (50), attempted to overtake the motorcycle. In the process, the truck's rear wheel reportedly struck the two-wheeler, resulting in fatal injuries to all three family members."

The police official further added, "The complainant, Amol Rajendra Acharya, Omkar's brother, has alleged that the truck driver showed complete disregard for road conditions, traffic rules, and public safety. A CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on social media."

The Baramati police have booked the driver under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 281, 106(1), 125(a), 125(b), 324(4) and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act (Section 184).

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)