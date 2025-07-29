Lucknow, July 29: In a rarest of rare case, doctors in Uttar Pradesh discovered a 12-week-old foetus growing inside the liver of a 30-year-old woman, making it the first reported case of intrahepatic ectopic pregnancy in India and one of only a handful worldwide. The case came to light after the woman from Bulandshahr complained of persistent abdominal pain and vomiting for over two months.

Unable to find relief through local treatment, the woman was referred for an MRI scan at a private imaging centre in Meerut, News 18 reported. To the shock of radiologists, the scan revealed a live gestational sac embedded in the right lobe of her liver, with clear cardiac activity detected.

What Is Intrahepatic Ectopic Pregnancy?

This extremely rare form of ectopic pregnancy, known as intrahepatic ectopic pregnancy, occurs when the fertilised egg implants directly into liver tissue, a location highly unsuitable for fetal development and dangerous for the mother. Globally, only eight such cases have been documented, in countries including the US, China, Nigeria, and parts of Europe. Doctors say the condition poses severe risks, including internal bleeding, organ damage, and maternal mortality.

"We double-checked the images from different planes. It was not an imaging error, the foetus was truly implanted in the liver," the media outlet quoted Dr KK Gupta, the radiologist who diagnosed the case, as saying.

The patient is currently under close medical supervision, with a multidisciplinary team of obstetricians, liver surgeons, and radiologists planning a complex and high-risk surgical intervention.

