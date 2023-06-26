Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 26 (ANI): Fazilla Jan, a young Kashmiri artist is embarking on a remarkable journey of self-discovery through art. The 19-year-old Fazilla has already left an indelible mark on the local art scene, capturing the essence of nature with her captivating brushstrokes.

Fazilla's artistic voyage began in 2018 during her 8th standard when she discovered her passion for art. It started with simple sketches, but her talent quickly blossomed, leading her to explore various art forms such as calligraphy and painting. Guided by her unwavering dedication, she has continually honed her skills and pushed her artistic boundaries.

Also Read | Bihar Cabinet Minister Ratnesh Sada Slams Jitan Ram Manjhi for Removing Slippers While Meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Despite pursuing her graduation, Fazilla has not allowed her studies to hinder her artistic pursuits. She has actively participated in several prestigious art exhibitions throughout Kashmir, showcasing her talent alongside seasoned artists. Her inclusion among the "100 Young Artists of India" in a national art exhibition is a testament to her exceptional talent and dedication to her craft.

Under the guidance of Prof Zargar Zahoor, the former dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi, Fazilla has been part of live painting sessions. These experiences have provided her invaluable insights into the art world, further fueling her passion and commitment to her artistic endeavours.

Also Read | New RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan Janakiraman Gets Six Departments.

When asked about her artistic style, Fazilla describes herself as a figurative artist who seeks to capture the mesmerizing beauty of nature. With each brushstroke, she aims to transport viewers into a world where the essence of natural landscapes comes to life on the canvas. Her ability to infuse her art with emotion and a sense of tranquillity has garnered recognition and admiration among art enthusiasts.

However, Fazilla's ambitions reach far beyond traditional art forms. She aspires to become the first female sand artist in the valley, breaking barriers and leaving a lasting impact on the art scene.

To achieve this dream, she is currently undergoing training with Sahil Manzor, a renowned sand artist in the region. Fazilla's determination and desire to break stereotypes exemplify her indomitable spirit, inspiring others to dream big and challenge societal norms.

Sahil Manzor praises Fazilla, saying, "Fazilla is a remarkable artist with immense talent and a passion for pushing artistic boundaries. Her dedication and commitment to becoming the valley's first female sand artist are truly inspiring. I have no doubt that she will leave an indelible mark on the art world and inspire many others to follow their dreams."

Fazilla Jan expresses her thoughts on her journey, saying, "Art has become the voice through which I can express the beauty and tranquillity that surrounds me. I aspire to create art that not only captivates the eyes but also touches the souls of those who encounter it. My journey has just begun, and I am excited to see where it takes me." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)