Patna, June 26: Newly appointed Bihar cabinet minister Ratnesh Sada on Monday slammed former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi for removing his slippers during a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Jitan Ram Manjhi has insulted the entire Musahar community by removing slippers during his meeting with Amit Shah. It is shameful and embarrassing for our community,” Sada said. He said that the person (Amit Shah) who did not allow him (Manhji) and his son to wear slippers during the meeting cannot give them respect. Hanuman Jayanti Violence: Jitan Ram Manjhi Calls for Ban on All Kinds of Religious Processions.

“Nitish Kumar is a person who left his chief minister’s chair and gave him (Amit Shah) the post. BJP or any other person will not give respect to Jitan Ram Manjhi and his son,” he said. Jitan Ram Manjhi Tests COVID-19 Positive Day After Attending Meeting of HAM National Council.

“I want to ask both Manjhi and his son, why they did not remove slippers when they met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar? Why did they remove their slippers only while meeting Amit Shah,” Sada questioned.

He alleged that Manjhi is a selfish person who can ‘compromise’ his soul for power. Manjhi, along with his son Santosh Suman, met Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi last week.

Earlier, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had accused Manjhi of spying on the Mahagathbandhan allies for the benefit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said his exit was good riddance.

