New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Pollution levels in Yamuna river in Delhi remain high with fecal coliform concentrations peaking at 79 lakh units per 100 ml (MPN) at Asgarpur where the river exits Delhi, according to the latest water quality report for November.

The figure matches the peak recorded in October, which was the highest concentration since December 2020, data from Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) showed.

Fecal coliform, a marker of sewage contamination, has a permissible limit of 2,500 units per 100 ml, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The last recorded instance of higher levels was in December 2020, when concentrations reached 120 crore units per 100 ml.

The DPCC's monthly water quality report, released in compliance with a National Green Tribunal order, highlighted that while fecal coliform levels at Palla -- where the river enters Delh -- were 1,100 units per 100 ml, the concentration rose significantly downstream as sewage-laden drains entered the river.

Dissolved oxygen (DO) levels in the river were reported within permissible limits at Palla (6.1 mg/l) and Wazirabad (5.2 mg/l), both necessary to sustain aquatic life.

However, the levels dropped to zero at the ISBT bridge and remained at zero until the river exited Delhi. Zero DO levels are typically indicative of a dead river ecosystem.

