Patna, December 10: Swarn Prabhat, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of East Champaran, has suspended two officers and withheld the salaries of 60 personnel after severe lapses found in their duties on Tuesday. The SP suspended Harpur police station SHO Vishwajeet Kumar and Additional SHO Ravi Raj of the city police station. The salaries of 60 personnel, including inspectors, sub-inspectors, and constables of the city police station, were withheld due to negligence.

SHO SI Vishwajeet Kumar was suspended for failing to effectively implement the liquor law. Additional SHO Ravi Raj was suspended for negligence revealed during a recent operational review. Additional SHO Kishan Paswan from Banjaria police station has been appointed as the new SHO of Harpur police station, replacing the suspended Vishwajeet Kumar.

All personnel of the City Police Station were issued show-cause notices, with salaries withheld pending further inquiry. “The suspension and withholding of salaries were based on findings during a review meeting of the police stations. The personnel were found negligent in executing warrants, attachments, and proclamations, which are critical for maintaining law and order,” Prabhat said. Prabhat said that the investigations against the alleged police personnel were currently underway. “The show cause notices were served to them and if their reply is not satisfactory, we will go for further departmental proceedings against them,” he said.

