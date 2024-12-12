New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Due to heavy rainfall in September this year in Agra region, "few water droplets" were noticed on September 12 through the ceiling of the main mausoleum of Taj Mahal, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said this in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha.

He was asked whether there were leakage, cracks and damage to Taj Mahal due to excessive rain in the region this monsoon, and if so, the extent of damage to the monument.

"This year, there was continuous rainfall for more than three days from 10th to 12th September, 2024 in Agra region. Due to this heavy rainfall, few water droplets were noticed on 12.09.2024 through the ceiling of main mausoleum of Taj Mahal," the Union minister said in his response.

However, "no serious" leakage, cracks and damage were noticed, he said.

"The water penetrated through the minor joints," Shekhawat added.

He was also asked if actions had been taken by government to repair the damage and prevent further damage due to rain in future.

"After detailed inspection using LiDAR and thermal scanning preventive measures were taken immediately by sealing the joints and gaps to stop water penetrations," he said.

LiDAR stands for Light Detection and Ranging and uses laser-based technology for scanning structures. PTI KND

