Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) Films, documentaries and advertisements can be shot on government land free of cost, the Maharashtra government said on Saturday.

In a resolution issued during the day, the government said the decision would send a positive message that the state was conducive to film production.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: General Elections To Be Held in Five Phases in Maharashtra; Mumbai To Vote in Fifth Phase on May 20.

Filming of cinema, documentaries and advertisements will be allowed free of cost, and producers will have to go through a single-window clearance system, it said.

A security deposit of Rs 40,000 will have to be paid for advertisements, Rs 1 lakh for TV serials and Rs 2.5 lakh for films, the GR stated.

Also Read | Bee Attack in Tamil Nadu: Man Falls Into Gorge in Bid To Escape From Swarm of Bees in Nilgiris District, Dies.

The new scheme does not cover Dadasheb Phalke Chitranagari in Mumbai, the film city in Kolhapur, and a new film city being developed in the state, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)