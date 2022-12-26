New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday with symptoms of viral fever and is recovering, sources said.

Sitharaman, 63, is in a private ward of the hospital, they said.

She was taken to the hospital around 12 noon. PTI PLB ANZ

