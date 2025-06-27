Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): A fire broke out in a private firm in the early hours of Friday in Noida Sector 2. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

The reason behind the incident is not yet ascertained, and no casualties have been reported as of now.

While further details are awaited in this case, a huge fire broke out in the national capital's Bawana area in the early hours of Friday. Twenty-five fire engines arrived at the accident site to douse the fire, and no casualties have been reported as of now, according to the Delhi Fire Service.

According to Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar, the fire department received information of a fire in a paint company in Sector 2 of Bawana.

In immediate action, two fire brigades were dispatched to begin operations; however, given the intensity of the fire, additional brigades were sent to the accident site.

The DFS have called more teams from Hapur, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. A total of 25 fire brigades are present at the incident spot and the fire has not spread to other factories.

"We received information of a fire in a paint company in Sector-2, D-93 at around 5:30 am. Taking immediate action, two fire brigades were sent. Seeing the intensity of the fire, more fire brigades were sent. We have called in more teams from Hapur, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. Private firefighters were also called in. CFO Ghaziabad is also here. 25 fire brigades are already here, and more have been called in. The fire has not spread to other factories," Pradeep Kumar told ANI.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be detected and further details are awaited. (ANI)

