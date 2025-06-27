New Delhi, June 27: A massive blaze erupted at a factory in Bawana industrial area in the early hours of Friday and 22 fire tenders were rushed to bring the fire under control, an official said. No one was reported injured, a Delhi Fire Services officer said. Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Company in Uttar Pradesh, Video Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies (Watch).

Fire Erupts in Factory at Bawana

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire broke out in a factory in Bawana. Twenty-two fire engines are working on the spot to douse the fire. The fire has been brought under control. However, the work to control it completely is still ongoing. No injuries reported so far. Source: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/vAzP9A0nV6 — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2025

The blaze was reported around 4:15 am from a factory at A-31, Sector-4, DSIIDC in Bawana, he said. "Firefighting operation is still underway. No one received any injury so far," DFS chief Atul Garg said in a statement. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)