Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a steel factory in Indira Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Sunday afternoon.

No injury or casualty was reported in the incident, said officials.

According to fire safety department officials, the fire broke out in the basement of the steel factory and spread to the entire building.

Locals of the area along with factory workers raised an alarm, and subsequently informed the fire brigade department.

Upon receiving information, a team of fire brigades reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Fire safety Officers of Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) said that they received information about the fire at around 1 PM, following which four fire tenders from the BKT Fire Station and Indiranagar Fire Station reached the spot, and brought the fire under control.

No one was injured in the incident. The primary cause of the fire was an electrical short circuit, they added. (ANI)

