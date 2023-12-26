A massive fire broke out in a scrap market near Lucknow's Keshav Nagar area in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, December 26. According to the authorities, fire tenders are present at the spot and efforts are being made to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported yet. Lucknow Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at E-rickshaw Godown Near Badshahnagar Metro Station, Fire Tenders Reach Spot (See Pics).

Lucknow Fire Video

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A massive fire broke out in a scrap market near Lucknow's Keshav Nagar area. Fire tenders were present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ng41XynMlz — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2023

