Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 2 (ANI): An explosion, followed by fire, occurred at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday evening.

The video also showed large flames and heavy black smoke coming from the company.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

