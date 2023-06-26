Rajkot, June 26: A massive fire broke out at a gas godown near Morbi Maliya Highway near Gala Village in Gujarat's Rajkot district on Monday afternoon, an official said. No casualties or injury to anyone was reported, they said.

Locals of the area noticed the flames and alerted fire department. Following information, a team of fire tenders and officials reached to the spot and started the operation. Mumbai: 55-Year-Old Man Killed as Gas Stove, Cylinder Catch Fire in Goregaon.

Watch Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Gas Godown in Rajkot

#WATCH | Gujarat: A massive fire breaks out at a gas godown on Morbi Maliya Highway near Gala Village of Rajkot District, earlier today. Fire tenders are present at the spot and operation underway to control the fire. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/6suTgQfoiv — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

"Fire tenders are present at the spot, and operations are underway to control the fire," they said. Further details are awaited.

