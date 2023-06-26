Mumbai, June 26: A 55-year-old man died of burn injuries after a gas stove and cylinder caught fire in a building in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Monday, officials said. The incident took place at around 8 am in a room of the two-storey 'Shree Ganesh Rahivasi Seva Mandal' building, they said. Mumbai Shocker: Teenager Raped, Threatened With Shraddha Walkar-Like Murder by Boyfriend, Accused Absconding.

A fire tender was rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, a fire brigade official said. The fire was confined to the gas stove and cylinder, a civic official said. Navi Mumbai Water Cut Today: Supply Disrupted Due to Replacement Work of Pipeline in Belapur, List of Affected Areas Here.

A man, identified as Harish Chavan, suffered burn injuries in the fire. He was rushed to a trauma care hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said. The cause of the fire is not yet known.