Fire at the godown in Barasat (Photo/ANI)

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], June 22 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a godown in the Pirgacha area under Duttapukur Police Station in West Bengal's Barasat on Saturday, officials said.

Upon receiving information, fire tenders reached the spot, and efforts to bring the fire under control were on.

Visuals from the spot showed massive flames and thick plumes of smoke billowing from the godown.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, several shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the wholesale market in the Khidirpur area of Kolkata.

Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke billowing from the market area as fire personnel worked to douse the flames. (ANI)

