Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 26 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a handicraft and chemical factory in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Saturday, causing extensive property damage, officials said.

According to fire department officials, the fire broke out at a factory located within the limits of the Basni police station.

It quickly escalated into an inferno due to the wooden materials stored on the premises. Flames spread rapidly and engulfed large portions of the factory within minutes.

Preliminary estimates indicate that goods worth several lakhs have been damaged or destroyed, said officials.

Upon receiving the information, fire brigade teams reached the spot and started the operation to bring the fire under control.

"Firefighting efforts are currently underway," said officials, adding that no casualties were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire was not clear.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

