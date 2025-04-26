Navi Mumbai, April 26: A shocking incident of murder and suicide has come to light from Maharashtra, where a woman allegedly killed her 4-year-old daughter before ending her life. The alleged incident occurred on Thursday, April 24, in Taloja, Navi Mumbai. After the incident came to light, the police booked the deceased woman for murdering her daughter.

Police officials said that the woman (30) killed her daughter on her birthday. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the woman's husband was away preparing for the birthday party when the alleged incident took place. A police officer said that the incident came to light when the husband returned home and found his wife and daughter dead. Virar Horror: 7-Month-Old Boy Falls to Death From 21st-Floor Balcony As Mother Slips While Closing Window.

The husband told the cops that he had made several calls to his wife, but they went unanswered. The deceased woman's husband immediately rushed his wife and daughter to the NMMC hospital, where doctors declared the mother-daughter duo dead before arrival. During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that the deceased woman was grieving the loss of her newborn. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills 3-Year-Old Girl in Taloja, Planned To Demand Ransom From Girl’s Father To Recover Online Gaming Loss.

On Thursday night, April 24, she smothered her daughter before dying by suicide. Notably, this is the second incident which has taken place in Navi Mumbai in the last week. On Wednesday, April 23, a woman in Ghansoli ended her life after killing her six-year-old daughter.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

