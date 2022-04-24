New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A fire broke out at a railway godown at the Sabzi Mandi near Pratap Nagar metro station here on Sunday, officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far, they said.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 23rd Roza of Ramadan on April 25 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said, "A call was received around 4:25 pm about the blaze in the railway godown at Sabzi Mandi near Pratap Nagar metro station. A total of 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot."

The fire has been brought under control now, the fire department said, adding its cause is being ascertained.

Also Read | Supreme Court Directs Rajasthan, Gujarat Govts To Install Bird Divertors To Protect Endangered Great Indian Bustard, Lesser Florican.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)