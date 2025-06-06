New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Fire broke out at the Revenue building, ITO office in Room no 238. The fire department received a call at 9.57 am, and it was doused in 10 minutes. Fire was in a room.

DFS has sent 6 fire tenders. Fire is under control. More information is awaited.

Also Read | Repo Rate Cut: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Announces Jumbo 50 Basis Points Reduction in Repo Rate From 6% to 5.5%, Changes Policy Stance to Neutral (Watch Video).

Earlier on June 2, a massive fire broke out in two buses on Pankha Road in the Janakpuri area of Delhi on Thursday, said the Delhi fire service officials.

In a separate incident, on Monday, a fire broke out in four to five jhuggis following a cylinder blast in the Wazirpur Industrial area.According to the Delhi Fire Services, "The fire broke out in 4-5 jhuggis due to a cylinder blast in Wazirpur Industrial area. One woman was injured and was admitted to a hospital."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 06, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The Fire Services said that two fire tenders reached the spot and the blaze was controlled.

In a separate incident, on May 31, a massive fire was reported at the Sunday Bazar in Budh Vihar Phase 2 of New Delhi, according to officials, and two to four fire tenders rushed to the incident spot.

The fire was in 10 to 12 huts, which the fire officials completely doused. The reason behind the accident is yet to be revealed. No casualties have been reported.

Earlier, two people lost their lives and four others were injured in a fire at an E-Rikshaw charging station at Moti Ram Road, in the national capital's Shahdara area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)