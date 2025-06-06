Mumbai, June 06: The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad) of Friday, June 06, 2025, will be released today in three rounds—12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Organised by the Bodoland Territorial Council, the Bodoland Lottery enjoys a strong following in Assam, drawing large numbers of daily participants. Participants can check the Bodoland Lottery Result at the official website bodolotteries.com, where the ticket numbers and the winners' list are published in a downloadable PDF format.

The official website, bodolotteries.com, provides an ad-free experience for users to access the Bodoland Lottery Result. In addition to the Bodoland Lottery, several other regional lotteries like Rosa, Deer, Kuil, Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Swarnalaxmi, and Singam continue to grow in popularity across India. These state-run draws remain a major source of excitement for participants hoping to try their luck. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 06, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result of Friday, June 06, 2025, is officially announced on bodolotteries.com at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF includes the full list of winning ticket numbers, offering a clear and hassle-free experience for participants. With an ad-free interface, the platform ensures easy and transparent access to daily updates. For the most recent Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result), visit the official website or click the provided link. Shillong Teer Results Today, June 06 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Several Indian states, including Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, Punjab, and Nagaland, run official state lotteries that attract daily participation. With over a dozen states involved, these government-backed draws remain popular nationwide. Participants are strongly encouraged to play responsibly—only purchase tickets from authorised vendors and always cross-check results through official state lottery portals. This helps safeguard against fraud and ensures a secure lottery experience.

