Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Shoe Manufacturing Factory in Udyog Nagar

New Delhi, June 13: A fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in the Udyog Nagar area of Delhi, today morning. "The fire was on the first floor of the factory at around 5:35 a.m. The affected area is 300 square yards. The total area is 600 square yards, and the building comprises a basement, ground floor, first floor, and second floor," said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services.

A total of 11 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the fire was controlled by around 7 a.m. No causalities have been reported so far.

