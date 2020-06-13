Coronavirus in India: Live Map

What are Max Hospital Charges Per Day for COVID-19 Treatment? Hospital Shares Room Rates and Inclusions After Pics of Rate Card from 'Gurgaon' Go Viral

News Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 09:13 AM IST
What are Max Hospital Charges Per Day for COVID-19 Treatment? Hospital Shares Room Rates and Inclusions After Pics of Rate Card from 'Gurgaon' Go Viral
Image Used for Representational Purpose Only | Max Hospital | (Photo Credit: Twitter/Max Healthcare)

Gurugram, June 13: Max Healthcare hospital in Delhi's Patparganj issued a clarification on social media posts which were going viral about the high charges of COVID-19 treatment. The hospital clarified that the rate list mentioned in the post was not of Gurugram's (Gurgaon) Max Hospital. Patparganj's hospital also gave details of all the charges included in the treatment.  The charges include, room rent, RMO visits, nursing charges, visits by senior consultants and routine pathology investigations. Delhi Will Need 15,000 Beds by June-End as COVID-19 Cases Expected to Reach 1 Lakh: Govt Report.

The hospital in a tweet said, “A picture related to the pricing of COVID treatment at Max Patparganj (stated in some tweets as Max Gurgaon) is being circulated on social media. However, it did not carry all the facts such as inclusions of routine tests, routine medicines, doctor and nurse charges etc.” It also shared an image having details of all the charges which are included in the COVID-19 treatment.

Clarification of Gurugram's Max Healthcare:

Meanwhile, Gurugram district administration on Friday directed private hospitals of the city with a capacity of 50 beds or more to reserve 25 percent of their total bed strength for coronavirus patients. In the order issued by Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, it was stated that 36 hospitals in the city would have to earmark beds for COVID-19 patients amid rising cases in the city. Two state-run hospitals have also been included in the list.

Viral Post About High Charges of COVID-19 Treatment by Gurugram's Max Hospital:

Coronavirus cases in Delhi continued to rise in the past few days. Delhi recorded 2,137 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike. Till now,  COVID-19 cases in the national capital crossed 36,000-mark. More than 1,200 people also lost their lives due to the virus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 09:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVD Treatment COVID 19 Delhi Gurgaon Gurugram Max Healthcare Max Health Care Patparganj
