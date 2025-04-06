Pune, April 6 (PTI) A fire broke out at a two-storey house in Pune's Nana Peth area on Sunday evening, a fire official said.

Nobody was injured in the fire in the old wooden structure located near a temple in the area. The fire started around 8 am, the official said.

“Five fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot. Since the flames were rising fast, five more fire tenders were called to control the blaze,” the official said.

The house was unoccupied for a long time, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

