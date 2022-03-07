Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7 (ANI): A fire broke out at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar on Monday leaving one person dead and another person injured.

Virudhunagar district administration today informed, "One person died and another suffered injuries after a fire broke out at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar."

Also Read | Uttarakhand ABP C-Voter Exit Poll Results 2022: Congress Likely to Win 35 Seats, BJP 29.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Repolling to Be Held in 6 Booths in Ukhrul and Senapati on March 8 Due to Violence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)