Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) A major fire broke out at an industrial estate in Mumbai on Thursday morning, officials said.

There was no report of injury to anyone in the blaze, they said.

The fire erupted at the Devidayal Compound in Darukhana locality on Reay Road at around 10.30 am, a civic official said.

"The fire is confined to a single storey godown," the official said.

Twelve fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot. Efforts were on to douse the blaze, a fire brigade official said.

Local civic ward staff, Mumbai police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) personnel and ambulance also reached the spot.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, the officials said.

