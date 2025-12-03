Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): A fire erupted in the shops in the Khajarana area of Indore on the evening of Wednesday. The fire tenders reached the spot and brought the situation under control, preventing the fire from spreading any further.

While speaking to ANI, Khajrana ACP Kundan Mandloi stated that the blaze erupted in the closed premises with at least eight shops, under the limits of the Khajrana Police Station area. He further highlighted that the general public a fire tenders, in a collective effort, was able to control the fire.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin India Visit: Private Dinner With PM Narendra Modi ‘One of the Key Points’ of Russian President’s Visit to India, Says Kremlin.

The fire might have erupted due to a short circuit; however, a probe is underway to identify the actual cause of the fire, the ACP said.

"We received information about a fire in a closed premise in the Khajrana police station area. Fire tenders immediately reached the spot. Assistance was also provided by the general public and the traders' association, and the fire has been almost brought under control. This was a closed premise with 7-8 shops; the fire broke out due to a short circuit or another cause. For now, the fire has been brought under control," ACP Kundan Mandloi stated.

Also Read | Maharashtra Legislature’s Winter Session To Be Held From December 8 to 14 in Nagpur Amid Local Body Elections in State.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)