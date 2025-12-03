Mumbai, Dec 3: Amid local body polls, the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature will be held from December 8 to 14 in Nagpur. The schedule was finalised on Wednesday at the meetings of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the state Assembly and Council held at Vidhan Bhavan. The winter session duration was earlier announced from December 8 to 19, when both Houses were prorogued after the conclusion of the monsoon session held in July. However, the winter session duration has been curtailed as polling during the second phase of the Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat elections is slated for December 20 and counting on December 21.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar chaired the BAC meeting of the state Assembly, while state council Chairman Ram Shinde presided over the BAC meeting of the upper house. The opposition parties, including Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP(SP), during the BAC meetings strongly demanded that the duration of the winter session should be not less than three weeks. They also demanded that the appointment of leaders of the opposition in the state council and Assembly, respectively, should be done without further delays. Bombay vs Mumbai Row: CM Devendra Fadnavis Says ‘Will Urge PM Narendra Modi to Rename IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai’.

Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Anil Parab confirmed that he and Congress legislator Satej Patil met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding the appointment of leaders of the opposition. "It is unconstitutional to hold winter session of the state legislature in the absence of the leaders of the opposition," he said. He added that the Chief Minister assured them they would "consider the matter positively." Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Bhaskar Jadhav criticised the government's "dilly-dallying" over the appointment of leaders of the opposition in the state Council and Assembly, saying that the government fears the opposition's presence.

"They (ministers) are not brave enough to face the opposition's barrage of questions," he claimed. Jadhav slammed the state government for "curtailing" the winter session, demanding that its duration should have been three weeks. Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Anil Parab attributed the short duration of the winter session to the impending Municipal Corporation elections in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and other major cities, suggesting the government is reluctant to address issues comprehensively before the polls. "A one-week session is not enough to raise all of Maharashtra's issues. We only hope that at least Vidarbha's core issues can be addressed since the session is in Nagpur," he remarked.

Bhaskar Jadhav argued that the government is "not prepared to extend the session" because, despite having a large majority, "they do not have answers to the torrent of questions from the opposition". Bhaskar Jadhav launched a scathing attack on the State Election Commission (SEC) for its alleged inaction on pre-election financial schemes. "The current State Election Commission seems to be blind, mute, and deaf and working for a political party. Previously, the SEC used to immediately stay financial schemes announced just before elections. But this commission is watching with open eyes while government money is being distributed to buy people’s votes," he commented. Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Counting of Votes for Maharashtra Local Polls on December 21, Not 3, Bombay High Court Tells SEC.

In a sharp counterattack, BJP legislator Ram Kadam dismissed the opposition's criticism of the session duration. "These are the same people who used to wrap up the session in two or three days when they were in power. They are now teaching us how long a session should be," he retorted. "These frustrated people need medical treatment," he said. Kadam affirmed that the Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, were fully prepared to answer all the opposition's questions and that the BJP does not work based on election schedules, as elections are a matter for the State Election Commission.

