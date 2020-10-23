Nashik, Oct 22 (PTI) A fire broke out in a vehicle showroom in the city on late Thursday evening, but no casualty was reported, a police official said.

According to the official, the fire broke out in Jitendra Motors auto major Mahindra & Mahindra's showroom - in the Pathardi Phata area at around 7.30 pm.

As per preliminary reports, the blaze started in the two-wheeler workshop which is located behind the showroom.

The exact reason behind the fire was not yet known, he said.

As many as seven fire tenders were pressed into service and the flames have been doused, the official said.

No one was hurt, but the fire may have caused losses worth crores, he added. PIT COR

