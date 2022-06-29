New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) A fire broke out in a godown stacked with shoe cleaners in Raj Park area of northwest Delhi early Wednesday morning, officials said.

No casualties have been reported.

Fire officials were informed about the blaze at at 3.04 am following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire later spread to two adjacent factories, but it was contained by 6:50 am.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said the fire broke out due to a short circuit.

Some chemicals used to clean shoes were stored in the godown, he said, adding, only the watchman of the godown was present at the spot when the fire broke out.

