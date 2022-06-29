Mumbai, June 29: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) announced the HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 today, June 29. The HP Board Matric Result were declared at around 11 am. Once declared, the Himachal Pradesh Class 10th results will be available on the official website of the board.

This year, the overall pass percentage of HP Board Class 10th Result 2022 is 87.5 percent. According to board officials, there are 67 girls and 11 are boys in the top 10 ranks. A total of 9,0375 students appeared for the Class 10th examination this year, of which 7,8573 have passed, 9571 failed while 1409 have been placed in the compartment category.

Students can visit the official site of the Himachal Pradesh Board at hpbose.org to check their Class 10 or Matric Result 2022. Dr. Suresh Kumar Soni, President of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the Class 10 Result during a press conference. OJEE 2022 Admit Card Released at ojee.nic.in; Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket.

Students must note that in order to check their HPBOSE Class 10 or Matric Result, they must keep their admit card ready. The admit card will have roll number, registration number, and date of birth details of the student.

This year, the Class 10 Board examination was held across the state from March 26 to April 13, 2022. The Class 10 or Matric examinations were conducted in offline mode.

Steps to check HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022:

Visit the official site of HPBOSE at hpbose.org

On the homepage, click the HP Board Matric Result 2022 link

Enter your login details and click on submit

Your Class 10 Result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

According to board officials, over 1 lakh students appeared for the HPBOSE Class 10 board exams this year. For more details, students can check the official site of HPBOSE.

