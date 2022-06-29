Bengaluru, June 29: In a shocking incident, two sisters were stripped and assaulted in their residence in the outskirts of Bengaluru for not being able to repay their education loan. The police for two days refused to lodge the complaint and it was only after the assault videos went viral that the complaint was finally registered.

The shocking incident took place in the Doddabommasandra area in Anekal taluk, and the complaint was lodged against Ramakrishna Reddy, Sunil Kumar and Indramma. According to the complaint filed, one of the victims had taken a loan of Rs 1 lakh loan at an exorbitant 30 per cent interest for the education of her children from one Ramakrishna Reddy, a resident of the Neriga village near Doddabommasandra. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 45-Year-Old Woman Assaulted, Stripped as Son Elopes With Neighbour in Virudhunagar.

However, she was asked to repay the entire loan amount at once. The villagers had brokered a peace deal that once they sell their land, the victim would repay the loan amount.

Despite this, the accused barged inside the residence and brutally assaulted and stripped the victims. The victim later approached the Sarjapur police station, but it is alleged that the police Inspector Raghavendra Imbrapur refused to take the complaint.

The inspector had asked the victims to talk to the accused for the settlement. The brutal assault videos went viral on social media thereby creating a public outrage against the police and the accused persons. The police then called the victims to the police station and lodged a complaint on Tuesday night.

