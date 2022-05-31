Noida, May 31 (PTI) A fire broke out in a private factory in Noida early Tuesday but no individual was hurt in the incident, officials said.

The fire broke out in the factory manufacturing plastic-related products in the city's Sector 7 area, the officials said.

"The fire was reported around 4 am, prompting a quick deployment of firefighters at the spot. Five water tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was brought under control by 6 am," Chief Fire Service officer Arun Kumar Singh said.

Since the factory involved plastic material, the intensity of the fire was high, Singh said.

He said that no individual was hurt while the loss to property was a subject of detailed assessment.

