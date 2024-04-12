Kolkata, Apr 12 (PTI) A fire broke out in a shanty in north Kolkata's Kankurgachi area on Friday evening, officials said.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service, he said.

The fire was reported around 8.20 pm, and the flames were brought under control within half an hour, they said.

No one was injured in the incident, the officials said, adding, the cause was being investigated.

