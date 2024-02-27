A massive fire broke out in a jute mill in the Kadapara area of Kolkata in West Bengal on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. The fire was reported at 8.10 am, and ten fire tenders reached the spot. According to reports, no casualties or injuries have been reported due to the incident. Further details are awaited. Kolkata Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Jhupri Market, Fire Tenders at Spot (Watch Video).

West Bengal Fire

#WATCH | West Bengal: A fire broke out in a jute mill in the Kadapara area of Kolkata. The fire was reported at 8.10 am and 10 fire tenders have reached the spot. There was no injury reported in the fire. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/7xiDxL8bcm — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

