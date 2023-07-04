Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday highlighted the importance of law and order situation necessary for good governance.

"In the last six years, the Uttar Pradesh Police has established the rule of law by ridding the state of crime, riots, and anarchy," said Yogi Adityanath while inaugurating the state-of-the-art and hi-tech administrative building of Gorakhnath police station and AIIMS police station.

"Today, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the best and the safest investment destination because of the rule of law and the zero-tolerance policy against crime implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said the UP CM.

It is noteworthy that Rs 17.10 crore has been spent on the construction of the Gorakshanath police station and Rs 5.42 crore has been spent on the construction of the newly created AIIMS police station.

The Chief Minister emphasized that anarchy has no place in Uttar Pradesh today, where all festivals are celebrated in peace.

"The celebrations of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha), Ram Navami, and Eid took place without any untoward incident reported from any part of the state. There was no disturbance anywhere. The rule of law becomes the medium of change in the life of the common man and fosters an environment for investment. The most secure environment has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 36 lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh. When these proposals are implemented, one crore youth will also get jobs," he stated.

Appreciating the state police, the CM said, "In the last six years, the Uttar Pradesh Police has played an important role in changing the perception of the people towards the state."

Yogi also criticized the previous governments, saying, "6 years ago, anarchy and hooliganism were at their peak in the state. Nobody was secure--not a girl, not a businessman. During the festivals, there was an atmosphere of terror. Today, the public's negative perception of the state has changed as a result of the ongoing work done in the field of policing over the past six years. There is an environment of security in the state and, therefore, development has also taken place rapidly."

The Chief Minister said that the Uttar Pradesh Police is the largest civil police force in the world. However, it was experiencing a shortage of personnel. In the last 6 years, the government has recruited 1.65 lakh personnel, which includes 20 percent women, in a transparent manner, he informed.

CM Yogi said that for the safety, dignity, and self-reliance of women, the 'Mission Shakti' campaign was started in the entire state. Women's help desks were formed in all the police stations as part of the scheme.

The Chief Minister informed that 18 divisions now have cyber police stations as part of the modernization of the Uttar Pradesh Police. Earlier, there were only two of them.

"In the near future, we will establish a cyber police station in each district. Additionally, at the range level, forensic labs are being established. The first police forensic institute of the state will also be started in this session", CM Yogi added further.

Because solar panels have been installed at Gorakhnath Police Station, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the facility's electricity costs will soon be almost zero.

The CM added that the state government is also addressing the issue of housing for the police force. He described how the barracks were in terrible shape five and a half years ago, and then he gave directions to the Home department to provide residential facilities in every Police Line and police stations.

"Now the tallest building in the district will be the residence of the policemen in the Police Line. Along with this, arrangements for the accommodation of policemen are being made in all the police stations," said Yogi.

The Chief Minister also conducted a thorough inspection of the Gorakhnath police station building. (ANI)

