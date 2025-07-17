Bengaluru, Jul 17 (PTI) Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a rowdy-sheeter-turned-realtor, in front of his mother, police said on Thursday.

Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shivu was hacked to death at Bharathi Nagar in the city on Tuesday night.

Those arrested are Jagadish, Kiran, Vimal, Anil and Fredrick, police sources said.

They were produced before a city court, which remanded them to police custody for 10 days.

BJP MLA from KR Puram constituency Byrathy Basavaraj is also among the accused, who has not been arrested yet.

The MLA has said he was nowhere involved in the crime and he has been framed due to malafide intentions.

All the accused were booked on murder charges based on a complaint given by Shivaprakash's mother Vijayalakshmi.

Sources said the police may summon Basavaraj in the coming days for questioning.

