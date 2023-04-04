Shimla, Apr 4 (PTI) Five people sustained minor injuries when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus turned turtle after it skidded on the road amid rain in Kullu district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place near Patli Kuhal 15 Mile in Manali sub-division, they said.

The bus was on its way to Delhi from Manali when the accident took place. The bus driver and conductor were among the injured, the police said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the Patli Kuhal Community Health Centre.

Further details are awaited.

