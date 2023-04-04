Nashik, April 4: Union minister Dr Bharti Pawar took part in the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Tuesday. The yatra began from Swatantryaveer Savarkar memorial at Adgaon Naka and culminated at Panchavati Karanja in Nashik East assembly constituency.

Floral tributes were paid to Savarkar at the memorial and participants sporting saffron caps with the words “Mi Savarkar” marched through parts of the city. Savarkar Gaurav Yatra: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Takes Part in BJP-Shiv Sena's Rally in Thane (Watch Video).

Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharti Pawar, Nashik East MLA Rahul Dhikle, senior BJP leaders Laxman Savji and Balasaheb Sanap and the party's city unit president Girish Palve participated in the yatra. Maharashtra: Farmers Spurn CM Eknath Shinde’s Dole, Start ‘Long March’ From Nashik to Mumbai.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shinde-led Shiv Sena had last month announced that Savarkar Gaurav Yatras would be taken out in each district of Maharashtra to honour Savarkar's contribution to the country and to counter Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism against him.

