Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Jul 4 (PTI) At least five persons were injured, two of them seriously, after being hit by a car in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday morning, an official said.

The accident took place around 9.15 am near the ‘Kala Ganpati' temple in the CIDCO area of the city.

“A car on a service road hit 5-6 people, injuring them. They have been taken to various hospitals. Two of the victims have suffered serious injuries,” the official said.

The car driver fled from the spot after the accident, he said.

Police said the car is from a nearby residential area. “We are going through the CCTV footage of the area, and a probe is underway.

