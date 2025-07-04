Has PM Narendra Modi Endorsed Scheme Promising INR 1.25 Lakh Daily Returns on INR 21,000 Investment? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally-Manipulated Video

New Delhi, July 04: A video recently went viral on social media, allegedly showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoting an investment scheme that claims to offer a whopping INR 1.25 lakh in daily profits on an investment of just INR 21,000. The video appears convincing at first glance, showing PM Modi speaking in favour of the so-called scheme. However, the truth behind the clip is far from what it claims.

Investment-related scams have witnessed a sharp rise in India, especially in the post-COVID digital boom. From fake apps to deepfake videos, fraudsters are increasingly using sophisticated tools to lure unsuspecting users into money-doubling or quick-return traps. The use of AI-generated deepfakes in such scams has made it harder for the average citizen to differentiate between real and fake promotions, especially when they appear to be endorsed by prominent figures like the Prime Minister. Is Central Government Offering Free Tablets to Students Under ‘Free Smart Tablet Scheme 2024–25’? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral WhatsApp Message.

PM Narendra Modi Endorsing INR 1.25 Lakh/Day Scheme? Viral Video Is Fake

🛑 PM Modi promoting an investment scheme offering a daily profit of ₹1.25 Lakh/Day? Here's the Truth 🛑 A video circulating on social media shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsing an investment scheme that promises to offer a daily profit of up to ₹1.25 lakh on an… pic.twitter.com/J8dkRIqm4E — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 4, 2025

Upon investigation, PIB Fact Check has confirmed that the viral video is digitally manipulated. No such scheme has been launched by the Government of India, and PM Modi has no association with any platform offering such exaggerated returns. This is a classic example of a deepfake scam aimed at exploiting public trust in leadership. Govt Giving Scooters to College-Going Girls Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Free Scooty Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral on Social Media.

Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and verify any investment or government scheme before engaging. Always check for official websites ending with ‘.gov.in’, be cautious of fake portals using government logos, and cross-check information through verified government handles or @PIBFactCheck. Avoid sharing personal data on unverified platforms.

Fact check

Claim : A viral video claims PM Narendra Modi is endorsing a scheme offering INR 1.25 lakh daily returns on INR 21,000 investment. Conclusion : The video is fake and digitally altered. No such scheme has been launched by PM Narendra Modi or the government. Always verify claims through official sources before sharing or investing. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2025 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).