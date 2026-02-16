India News | Five Killed in Road Accident in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi; CM Stalin Announces Financial Aid

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 16 (ANI): Five people were killed in a road accident on Sunday evening in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, police said.

The incident occurred near the East Coast Road in Vaippar-1 village, under Vilathikulam taluk, where 40-year-old Gurusamy, a resident of Pallakulam village, was travelling on a two-wheeler with his relatives.

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While they were proceeding towards Pallakulam, their vehicle collided head-on with a tourist van travelling from Sayalkudi in Ramanathapuram district towards Thoothukudi, resulting in a severe accident.

Expressing shock and grief over the tragic incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin conveyed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families. He also ordered immediate relief assistance of Rs 3 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

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Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)