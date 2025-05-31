Hardoi (UP), May 31 (PTI) Five persons, including a six-year-old child, were killed when the car in which they were travelling fell into in a ditch in the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Saturday.

Shahabad Circle Officer Anuj Mishra said, "A speeding car lost control, overturned and fell into a ditch on Alamnagar road in which 11 persons were seriously injured. All the injured persons were immediately brought to a community health centre, where doctors declared five people dead, including a child. The injured have been referred to the district hospital after being administered first-aid."

He added that the deceased have been identified as Jitendra (22), Akash (18), Siddharth (6), Ramu (35) and Jauhari (40).

The deceased were the residents of Pali police station area in Hardoi.

Mishra said that the accident took place at around 3 am on Saturday, when they were returning from a wedding function.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

