Ahmedabad, May 31: In a late-night raid on Wednesday, Ahmedabad’s Crime Branch Special Operations Group (SOG) busted a sex racket operating out of Jalpari Complex on the busy Narol-Isanpur highway. One woman, identified as Riya Thakur, was arrested, while her partner and key accused in the prostitution ring, Gopal alias Subhansingh Baghel, fled the scene.

Acting on a tip-off about a prostitution and human trafficking network run from the third floor and ground-level shops of the complex, police launched a decoy operation at around 7.30 pm. A decoy customer, given a marked INR 500 note, was sent in and led to one of the rooms by Riya. When he failed to return promptly, police raided the premises with panch witnesses. Sex Racket Busted in Baner: Massage Parlours Used As Front for Prostitution, Managers and Property Owners Arrested.

Inside, three shops had been converted into hotel-like rooms for prostitution. Four women were rescued, including suspected Bangladeshi nationals. One of them, aged 25 from Chandibhari in West Bengal, admitted to engaging in sex work by choice. Another, 23, from Surat, cited financial hardship. Two others, both 28, were from Thana-Maria in North 24 Parganas. Online Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested for Using Mobile Phones and WhatsApp to Operate Prostitution Racket in Andheri, Woman Rescued.

Police recovered the marked note from the reception counter drawer. The women revealed they worked on a commission basis, with Riya and Gopal arranging customers and taking a share of the earnings.

The accused have been booked under human trafficking and immoral trafficking laws. Gopal remains absconding, and efforts are underway to track him via his mobile number. Further investigation into the prostitution racket is ongoing.

