Chandigarh, Sep 17 (PTI) Five more people succumbed to coronavirus in Chandigarh on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 106.

The infection tally in the Union territory climbed to 9,256 with 288 fresh cases, as per a medical bulletin.

An 81-year-old man is among the latest fatalities, it said.

There are 3,085 active cases in the city as of now.

A total of 379 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. So far, 6,062 people have been cured of the disease, the bulletin said.

A total of 57,679 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing, out of which, 48,088 tested negative, while reports of 152 samples were awaited, it added.

