Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): Five persons died and one remains critical due to suffocation inside a well in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident occurred in Dharnawada village in Guna district on Tuesday afternoon after a calf fell into an old well in the village. Attempting to save the calf, six people get inside the well one after another and fall unconscious.

They were immediately taken to the district hospital, where five people were declared brought dead while one is critical and undergoing treatment.

Civil Surgeon of Guna District Hospital, Virendra Singh Raghuvanshi, told ANI, "Today, five dead persons were brought here in Guna district hospital and their postmortem is being done to ascertain the cause of death. It is brought to the notice that there was a well in a village in the district and a calf fell into it. To save the calf, these people get inside the well and slowly they suffer breathlessness and get unconscious as stated by one of the people among them, who is alive."

"In the preliminary examination, it seems that there was leakage of poisonous gas though the actual reason of the death will be known only after the post mortem report," the doctor said.

The postmortem of the bodies is being performed, and after that, it will be handed over to the family, he added. (ANI)

